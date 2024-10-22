Inside The Heat

Should Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Should Focus On Mid-Range Instead Of 3-Pointers?

Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the basketball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the basketball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat are planning to give center Bam Adebbayo more freedom on the perimeter, specifically the 3-point line.

Miami Heat contributor Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat, who hosts the Come On Now Podcast, believes this is the wrong move.

"Bam Adebayo is a player of the Miami Heat needs to be exceptionally great in order for the Miami Heat to have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs and potentially contend for an NBA championship," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "It’s been reported that Adebayo has a new weapon in his arsenal being the three-point shot. We saw a glimpse of him shooting a few threes last season and he made a couple here and there, but the reports are indicating that he will be shooting a lot more threes. Having watched Adebayo’s entire career, I hope that we do not see that."

Rodriguez-Chomat feels Adebayo needs to focus on other things.

"He struggles to make his mid-range jumpshot consistently as it is right now," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "He doesn’t have the confidence to shoot it at any given time. So why in the world did he start shooting 24/25/26 when he struggles to make 17 footers? He shoots just over 50% from the field largely on two points shots. To me, if you’re going to start shooting threes you better be hitting the 17 foot jumpshot at a 60 to 70% clip because it’s supposed to be an automatic shot for someone who’s open pretty much every time he takes that shot. I hope that Bam sticks to twos and doesn’t start jacking a whole bunch of bad threes, but I do understand if he is left wide open that he should take the open 3."

Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube

X: @ComeOnNowPod

Published
Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat
RUDY RODRIGUEZ-CHOMAT

Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat is a native of South Florida. Born and raised in Miami Beach, he graduated with a degree in Journalism from Florida International University. He has covered sports in South Florida for the last 25 years for outlets including the Miami Herald and Sun Sentinel. He hosts Come On, Now! podcast.