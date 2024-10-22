Should Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Should Focus On Mid-Range Instead Of 3-Pointers?
The Miami Heat are planning to give center Bam Adebbayo more freedom on the perimeter, specifically the 3-point line.
Miami Heat contributor Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat, who hosts the Come On Now Podcast, believes this is the wrong move.
"Bam Adebayo is a player of the Miami Heat needs to be exceptionally great in order for the Miami Heat to have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs and potentially contend for an NBA championship," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "It’s been reported that Adebayo has a new weapon in his arsenal being the three-point shot. We saw a glimpse of him shooting a few threes last season and he made a couple here and there, but the reports are indicating that he will be shooting a lot more threes. Having watched Adebayo’s entire career, I hope that we do not see that."
Rodriguez-Chomat feels Adebayo needs to focus on other things.
"He struggles to make his mid-range jumpshot consistently as it is right now," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "He doesn’t have the confidence to shoot it at any given time. So why in the world did he start shooting 24/25/26 when he struggles to make 17 footers? He shoots just over 50% from the field largely on two points shots. To me, if you’re going to start shooting threes you better be hitting the 17 foot jumpshot at a 60 to 70% clip because it’s supposed to be an automatic shot for someone who’s open pretty much every time he takes that shot. I hope that Bam sticks to twos and doesn’t start jacking a whole bunch of bad threes, but I do understand if he is left wide open that he should take the open 3."
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod