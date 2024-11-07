Should Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith Earn More Minutes After Solid Performance?
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith had his best performance of the season in a 115-112 loss against the Phoenix Suns.
After going scoreless in the previous two games, Highsmith erupted by contributing 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting, including two 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds,and two steals in 31 minutes.
He was a solid defensive presence. What’s impressive about Highsmith is the ability to challenge a scorer like Kevin Durant. Some players tend to shy away from guarding the best players, but not Highsmith.
Durant had a strong game, but Highsmith didn’t make it easy on him on particular possessions. It was one of those nights where everything went Durant’s way, especially in the fourth quarter.
The Suns rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Heat and extend their winning streak to six games.
Highsmith led the bench in scoring. It would’ve been more helpful if he had more support from the bench.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is out with a stomach illness, and Kevin Love still hasn’t played this season.
Will coach Erik Spoelstra give Highsmith more minutes against the Denver Nuggets?
When a player has the hot hand, the coach must stick with him.
Alec Burks is an example of a player Spoelstra didn’t use more often after Burks gave a solid performance, scoring 15 points in 29 minutes off the bench against the Washington Wizards last Saturday.
Highsmith is averaging six points and three rebounds, shooting 59 percent front the field and 33 percent from the three-point line this season.
