Should The Miami Heat Stick With Terry Rozier Coming Off The Bench?
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier returned from a two-game absence because of a foot injury.
Rozier scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting, including three 3-pointers, in 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday night’s 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
His performance against the Bucks was inspiring and demonstrated toughness, especially down the stretch.
“It’s not easy,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I feel for Terry because, for one, he got hurt, and we’re in a season, a beginning of a season right now where we’re searching, so the starting lineup is not an indictment at all on him. We had something that worked for two games, so we will stick with it right now.”
It seems that Rozier thrives better when he comes off the bench. The role could work for him going forward.
One thing for sure is that Rozier shows confidence in himself and does whatever the team needs as a starter or reserve.
“I think a lot of people want to start in this league,” Rozier said. “I start for a while, and it’s not final. It’s not like the coach said. It’s nothing against me; I'm just trying something new and rolling with it.”
His teammate, Jimmy Butler, admired Rozier's performance in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a pro, a winner,” Butler said. “Still doing what we need him and what he does do, getting buckets, run the squad, get some stops, man, and who knows where he’s going to be coming the next game and the game after that, but whatever it is, I know he’s going to help us win games.”
The 30-year-old is averaging 13 points and three assists on 40 percent shooting.
