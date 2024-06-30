Should The Miami Heat Target Tobias Harris In NBA Free Agency?
Almost all championship contenders in the Eastern Conference are bulking up their roster with star power, expect the Miami Heat.
The reigning champion Boston Celtics remained loaded, the New York Knicks acquired star forward Mikal Bridges, and the Philadelphia 76ers are the top rumored destination for Paul George. If the Sixers sign George in free agency, it's almost a guarantee forward Tobias Harris will head elsewhere. The Heat could use additional scoring in the forward room, leading Bleacher Report's Dan Favale to list Harris as their top target entering free agency.
"There is no way in hell that Harris' stock has plummeted to the point of accepting a minimum deal. But hey, perhaps Miami can sell him on a fairly prominent role and the chance to rehab his longer-haul value," Favale wrote. "Failing that, if he's willing to sign for the mini MLE, the Heat have avenues they can explore to ensure it's available."
Forwards Caleb Martin and Kevin Love declined their option, leaving Miami's front office with a tough decision. If they opt to attempt to reel Martin back on a long-term deal, Harris is off the table. The 31-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting last season but vanished in the postseason.
The good news for the Heat is NBA playoff performance is not a weakness, but rather, availability is their greatest flaw. Harris appeared in more than 60 games in each of the last five seasons, fitting the mold the Heat need.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE