Stephen A. Smith Clears Air With Dwyane Wade Over LeBron Incident
ESPN Stephen A. Smith felt the need to respond to Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.
He addressed the situation after Wade and Anthony were against Smith for his recent courtside incident with LeBron James during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month. It involved James calling out Smith for his coverage of Bronny James.
Smith spoke about it Monday on his show.
"Like `Melo said, it's been stewing for years," Smith said. "See what I've gotten pissed about with this particular subject is that, too many people are not touching on the truth. Melo and D-Wade did. Me and LeBron don't have a relationship. LeBron don't mess with me and I don't mess with him. I respect the hell out of him."
Smith said he preferred to wait to respond instead of making "a scene" at the game.
"Me and LeBron, we don't roll like that, 'Hi' and 'Bye,"' Smith said. "He ain't have much use for me and I damn sure don't have much use for him, and that (expletive) was cemented when he did what he did the other day, because you rolled up on me knowing that I wouldn't have a chance to respond, unless I was willing to make a scene, which was at courtside while the national televisions were rolling, on the day that my new contract had been announced to the world." "It's not gonna stop me from doing my job."
Bronny James has been a media target since he was drafted by the Lakers in the second round last summer. Many thought it was solely because of his father. While Smith has spoken a lot about the younger James, he said he prefers to avoid covering him.
"I have video documentation with me refusing to cover Bronny, never watching him, out of respect for the family." Smith continued: "Because his father is one of the greatest ever, and they're gonna judge him harshly, and I didn't wanna be a part of it."
Smith denied he's been overly critical of Bronny James.
"I have not been (expletive) on that kid, at all," Smith said. "That is factually incorrect. Now D-Wade says 'Well you were talking about him', no I really wasn't. I wasn't talking about him, I was talking about his father."