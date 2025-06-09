Stephen A. Smith Pins Miami Heat As Possibility For Two-Time MVP
As the Miami Heat continue their pursuit of a No. 1 option this offseason, a few big names have braced their trade rumors as possibilities.
The biggest name, of course, is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is open to new destinations after another disappointing postseason finish. The Bucks have won just one playoff series since their 2021 championship, introducing the possibility for Antetokounmpo to search elsewhere for title contention.
Stephen A. Smith is certainly entertaining the Heat as an option, ranking them as the fourth-best destination for the Greek Freak on a Monday morning segment of First Take.
Miami doesn't have a ton of assets, but it boasts draft capital that could satisfy a decent package. Some analysts have advised the organization to lay low and make a big push next offseason. However, the Heat may want to contend now in an Eastern Conference, with no real looming top threat outside of perhaps the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Besides, even for Pat Riley's stagnation the last few offseasons, the Heat never been a team aiming to tank or settle.
With this in mind, Miami would have to send a massive haul to the Bucks to land the superstar. A track package would probably need to involve a third team in a deal, and would likely move at least Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, and/or Terry Rozier.
