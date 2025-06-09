Stephen A. Smith Shockingly Lists Miami Heat As Kevin Durant Destination
The Phoenix Suns have opened the market for Kevin Durant.
The two-time champion unfortunately couldn't replicate his Golden State success in Phoenix, as the team won just one playoff series in his chapter with the team. A lack of depth behind the star players notched the Suns far below their initial championship expectations when landing Durant.
Now, his name is being floated in rumors to seemingly every playoff contender or young squad in the league. Stephen A. Smith listed the Miami Heat as the fifth-best destination for Durant, where he could complement veterans Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in the scoring unit.
"They need all the help they can get," Smith said on First Take Monday morning. "They need a No. 1 option, they can play defense, and Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo ain't no scrubs. They just need a No. 1 option. That wasn't Jimmy Butler. We love him, but that wasn't him. That's KD. He's gonna give you 27 a night."
NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. disagreed, saying that Miami doesn't have enough around them for a win-now superstar like Durant.
"The only one I do not like is KD to the Heat," Morris said. "The reason why I don't like this is because what are the Heat putting around him? Like, what are they actually doing? Is he gonna win?"
Durant averaged 26.6 points on 52.7 percent shooting last season. Still one of the league's best scorers, he could be the headliner Miami needs in their frontcourt. They would have to sacrifice a lot to get him, but it may be a much-needed change for their stagnant roster.
