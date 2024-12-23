Struggles Lead To Miami Heat Falling In NBA Power Rankings
After falling back to .500, the Miami Heat lost their spot in the top ten in this week's power rankings on NBA.com.
Last week, the Heat stood at No. 10. After losing three straight falling a four-game winning streak, the team now rank 13th. The Heat had an extremely rocky last few games, including a collapse Saturday night in Orlando after holding a 25-point lead.
Even with their 13-13 record, the Heat are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavaliers and Celtics have established themselves as juggernauts in the conference with many other spots up for the taking. The Heat stand 10.5 games back from the No. 1 seed, held by Cleveland.
The Heat are missing star player Jimmy Butler after he exited Friday's game against Oklahoma City with an ankle injury. He missed Saturday's game and now is questionable for tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
In an article posted to NBA.com, a takeaway on the team's play was described by focusing on Saturday's performance. Here's what longtime writer John Schumann wrote:
"The Heat didn’t have a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute in Orlando on Saturday, when (playing without Jimmy Butler) they scored just eight points on 24 fourth-quarter possessions, blowing a 22-point lead at the start of the period. That’s tied for the least efficient quarter for any team in any game in the last three seasons (since April 8, 2022). Overall, the three-game losing streak has been the Heat’s worst three-game stretch of offense (107.4 points scored per 100 possessions) this season."
Tonight the Heat embark on a four-game stretch starting at home against the Nets before beginning a three-game road trip Thursday in Orlando. It ends against the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan