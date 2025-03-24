Takeaways From Miami Heat's Streak-Busting Win Over Charlotte Hornets
It's actually over.
The Miami Heat ended their losing streak at 10 after beating the Charlotte Hornets 122-105 on Sunday night. The Heat hadn't lost that many consecutive games since 2008, a season in which they won just 15 games.
The Hornets entered with the third-worst record in the league (18-52) and a depleted rotation. However, this wasn't a guaranteed win for the struggling Heat, who lost to this same Hornets team just two weeks ago.
Some big individual performances along with effective two-way efforts propelled the Heat's breakthrough win, with Jimmy Butler's return to Miami looming.
Here are some of takeaways:
Finally, a different type of game
During the losing streak, the Heat lost either by blowing the game in the second half, or by getting blown out, as referenced by coach Erik Spoelstra and some of the players.
It was nice to watch a different type of game, as the Heat scored 77 points on 66 percent shooting from the field and held the Hornets to 49 points on 39.5 percent shooting in the second and third quarters combined. The Heat scored just under 159 points per 100 possessions in that time. The Heat then went into the final quarter up by 21 and didn't give up any debilitating runs this time.
Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins scored 42 points last, just one game removed from having 30 against the defensive-minded Houston Rockets. The Heat scored 142.6 points per 100 possessions in the 35 minutes Andrew Wiggins was on the floor tonight, as opposed to 92.6 when he wasn’t playing. In addition, on the defensive end, they allowed about seven fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor compared to when he wasn't.
Wiggins showed off his scoring arsenal, hitting 16 of his 21 shots, with all but one coming in the halfcourt. He converted on six of his eight threes, Wiggins also finished with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Tyler Herro, who scored 29 points, remarked on the offensive performance not only from Wiggins, but the team as a whole, who finished with a 95th percentile offensive rating in the halfcourt
"I mean, obviously, [Andrew Wiggins] made about every shot he took tonight," Tyler Herro said. "We shot, overall, a really good percentage as a team. Thought we were getting the right shots, everyone was moving the ball. No holds really tonight, getting the ball where it needed to go, it was a great offensive game."
Glimpses of an identity?
The Heat's defense was crucial in the Hornets finishing with 20 turnovers, (the Utah Jazz average the most turnovers per game, at 17.6). The Hornets finished with a 37th percentile offensive rating. The Heat held them to below their averages in assist-to-turnover ratio, while doubling them up there. This was a major reason why the Heat outscored the Hornets 21-to-14 in fastbreak points, putting up a 157 offensive rating in transition, (which ranks in the 83rd percentile).
"We started slow, we just stuck with it and we were able to make plays for each other, everyone hit shots," Herro said. "I think it really started on defense, though, getting a lot of deflections, steals, being disruptive and then getting out in transition."
Bam Adebayo agreed with the sentiment.
"Yeah, I've always stated that if we get stops and run, we're a hard team to beat," Adebayo said. "Now when we keep letting teams score, that's when it can get ugly for us, but, when we get stops and run in transition, that's when everyone touches the rock, that's when we're not running plays, that's when we're just playing instinct basketball."