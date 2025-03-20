Takeaways From Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
The Miami Heat lost to the Detroit Pistons 116-113 at home Wednesday night, courtesy of a last-second shot by Cade Cunningham.
The Heat led for 39 minutes but lost in brutal fashion down the final stretch.
Here are the takeaways:
Once Again, The Offense
The Heat were outscored 28-20 in the final quarter. They gave up a 116.7 offensive rating while scoring just 83.3 points per 100 possessions.
The Heat converted on just eight of 22 shots in the quarter (36.4 percent). They went 1 for 8 (12.5 percent) on threes in the fourth while making seven of 14 of twos.
Bam Adebayo got four of his eight assists in the fourth quarter, but shot 0 for 5. Through the first three quarters, Adebayo scored 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting.
Rebounding
The Heat were out-rebounded by 10, including 15-5 in the fourth quarter. The big deficit was on the defensive glass (12-4), but the Pistons did get two easy buckets off offensive rebounds in the quarter.
Cunningham and Jalen Duren each finished with three rebounds in the quarter while Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. each nabbed a couple in the quarter as well. The Heat only grabbed 15 percent of rebounds when Kel'el Ware was in the game in the fourth quarter opposed to grabbing 43 percent when he was off the court.
Defense
The Pistons generated more high-percentage looks, shooting 6 of 8 from the restricted area to the Heat’s three-of-five. The Heat took nine non-restricted-area twos, while the Pistons took just four.
The Heat actually held Cunningham to 1 of 6 shooting from two in the fourth as well as not allowing him to pick them apart, with just one assist (and one turnover). Dennis Schroeder getting four free throws in the quarter didn't help.