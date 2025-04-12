Takeaways From the Miami Heat's Record-Breaking Win In New Orleans
The Miami Heat demolished what was left of the New Orleans Pelicans with a 153-104 road victory.
The 10th-seeded Heat (37-44) can now prepare for the No. 9 Chicago Bulls in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament.
Here are some takeaways:
Offensive Frenzy
The Heat's points were a franchise record. They finished with a 67.3 true shooting percentage (league-leading mark is 60 percent), 94th percentile effective field goal percent. They shot nearly 56 percent from the field, hitting 20 3-pointers.
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo set the tone by combining to shoot 15 of 22 from the field (68 percent) with eight assists and one turnover. Duncan Robinson, who added 21 points, was one of 10 players in double-figures.
Additionally, this was perhaps their most prolific passing game. They finished with a 4 to 1 assist to turnover ratio (36 to 9), which is almost double the league-leading mark.
They converted on 52 percent of shots in the halfcourt, but also ran out in bunches. They finished with a 98th percentile transition frequency and 95th percentile transition efficiency.
Rebounding and Defense Matter, Too
Although the Heat's offense was the main attraction, they mostly took care of business on the defensive end. They held the Pelicans to a 4th percentile 73.3 offensive rating in the halfcourt.
They also won the rebounding battle 60-42. The Heat finished with a 93rd percentile offensive rebounding percentage, ending with 16 offensive and 24 second-chance points.
Alex Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ToledoAlexander22@gmail.com