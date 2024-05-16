Terry Rozier Showed Promise As The Heat’s Starting Point Guard This Season
Terry Rozier played an important role for the Miami Heat after being brought in as the team’s starting point guard.
The Heat started the year with Kyle Lowry as their floor general. Lowry averaged just 8.2 points and four assists during his 37 games with the team. Those averages were his worst in 15 years.
Meanwhile, Rozier was in the midst of a career year before joining the Heat. He averaged career highs with 23.2 points and 6.6 assists in his 30 games with the Charlotte Hornets.
Rozier was sent to the Heat in a late-January trade for Lowry and a first-round pick. Rozier immediately stepped in as the team’s starting point guard. It took him a few games to settle in, as Rozier averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 assists over his first 12 games with the Heat.
A knee injury kept Rozier out of the lineup for four games in February. He returned for 21 more games down the stretch and showed why the Heat traded for him.
Rozier averaged 18.2 points during that run. His efficiency drastically improved as well, as Rozier shot 42 percent from beyond the arc and 44.9 percent from the field.
He even had impressive stand-out games as well. Rozier had 27 points and 11 assists in a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Rozier also hit eight threes in a 34-point performance against the New York Knicks.
Rozier did have his season cut short due to a neck injury in early April. He is expected to start next season as the Heat’s starting point guard once again.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
