The Miami Heat Trail Only The Utah Jazz In This Alarming Category
The Miami Heat's seventh consecutive loss puts them in rare territory in the league.
The Heat have the longest active losing streak of any team outside the league-worst Utah Jazz (15-52), which has lost eight in a row. Their latest loss was a blowout to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Most losses this season can be attributed to a blown lead or a sloppy fourth quarter, but Memphis dominated the Heat on this occasion.
Miami has only continued to spiral since trading Jimmy Butler, who is having a renaissance as a Golden State Warrior. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team needs to engage in the "process" to determine what to change moving forward.
"It is said often and it can be a cliche, but in these moments, there's no stronger truth than you have to stick to a process," Spoesltra said. "We have a process that we're trying to build, the necessary habits, and none of us are trying to take this for granted. For the vets that have been in our locker room for a long period of time, this is humbling. We're left with this reality of how difficult it is to win one game. We're desperate to our souls to collectively figure out how to win one game."
The Heat play the New York Knicks (42-24) Monday night.
