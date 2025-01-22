Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Acquire NBA Champion From Rebuilding Team
The Toronto Raptors are one of the lowest rated teams in the Eastern Conference.
With their 10-32 record, many are expecting the team to be big sellers at the trade deadline. Bruce Brown is a veteran that is making some noise on the trade market. Who are the favorites to land the guard? None other than the Miami Heat at +200.
A trade between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors could resemble:
Miami Heat receive: G Bruce Brown, 2026 first-round pick (Lottery Protected)
Toronto Raptors receive: G Terry Rozier, G Pelle Larsson
For the Heat, acquiring the versatile Brown could give them strong play off the bench. Brown, a 2023 champion with the Denver Nuggets, has established himself as a solid defender with the ability to score as well. While his defense is his biggest strength, his three-point percentage is one of his weaknesses. He is shooting just above 30 percent from beyond the arc over the past few seasons. He is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds this season. Brown would be a one-season rental as he is set to hit free agency this offseason.
In many of these proposed trades, Rozier is the easiest player to move because of his contract. He has a $24 million salary through next season. The Raptors could want Rozier to help mentor the younger guards on the roster. Adding rookie Pelle Larsson is also enticing as the team looks to continue their rebuild. Larsson has impressed in a limited role this season, but the Heat are crowded with young talent.
If the Heat move on from Jimmy Butler prior to the trade deadline, Brown is a serviceable replacement option.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
REPORT: TIMBERWOLVES COULD BE INVOLVED IN BUTLER DEAL
The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly one of many teams interested in helping facilitate a deal for the disgruntled star according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
"My pal Doug Smith of The Toronto Star wrote earlier this week that the Raptors are volunteering to participate in an eventual Butler trade as a third or fourth-team facilitator that doesn't land Butler but takes part in the transaction," Stein reported on his Substack.
Stein continued, "When I relayed that to one well-placed source, I was told that 'about half the league' has made similar feelings known to the Heat as they try to concoct a trade that brings this saga to an end. That group is believed to include the Timberwolves ... but, again, in the role of trade facilitator and not with the intent to bring Butler back to Minnesota after he unforgettably forced a trade from the Timberwolves to the 76ers during the 2018-19 season."
A member of the Timberwolves in 2018, Butler ended his tenure in Minnesota on a rather sour note. He had an infamous outburst during a practice, calling out Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Butler also yelled at the front office, addressing his issues with the organization. He was traded to the 76ers a month later.
Butler is reportedly set on joining the Phoenix Suns to team up with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. His $48 million salary may need to be matched with another team joining a potential deal, whether that team is Minnesota or another.
REPORT: BUTLER 'FOCUSED' ON TRADE TO SUNS
Jimmy Butler returned to the court Friday after a seven-game suspension from the Miami Heat. His suspension was issued after Butler stated playing with the Heat ruined his joy for the game.
As the Heat fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Butler is reportedly not as focused on winning. He is more focused on a potential trade to the Phoenix Suns according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.
"Jimmy's No. 1 focus is getting traded, preferably, to the Phoenix Suns. Everything else is secondary," Windhorst reported on Monday's episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast.
He continued, "And so, anything that you want to bring that's rational, if it doesn't mean getting traded to the Suns, Jimmy is not going to be interested in it right now. That's one thing you got to remember out of all of that. And that is the way he is operating."
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he requested an extension from the Heat. Given his age, Heat president Pat Riley and company were reluctant to extend him beyond this season.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has said he is willing to extend 36-year-old star Kevin Durant after this season. With Ishbia's willingness to extend older players, it is understandable why Butler would want to move out west. Playing alongside All-Stars Durant and Devin Booker is enticing as well.
For Butler to move to Phoenix, the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal. The 2012 first-round pick has recently taken a role off the bench. Beal's no-trade clause could make a deal difficult.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
