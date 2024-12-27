Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Acquire Star Forward From Brooklyn Nets
It doesn't seem like those Miami Heat rumors will slow down anytime soon.
The Heat are one of many teams newly linked to Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson. With speculation surrounding star Jimmy Butler, the Heat could make a move for Johnson. He was a 2019 first-round pick.
A potential trade between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets could look like:
Miami Heat receive: F Cam Johnson, G Shake Milton
Brooklyn Nets receive: G Terry Rozier, 2029 first-round draft pick
For the Heat, Johnson becomes a consistent strong presence at forward. This season, he is averaging 20 points while shooting near 50 percent from the field for a rebuilding Nets team. The good thing about trading for Johnson is he isn't just a half-season rental. He is on the books through the 2027 season. In this trade, the Heat also acquire guard Shake Milton, who has provided numerous solid games throughout his career. He could serve as a backup guard for a team that just lost Dru Smith for the season.
For the Nets, they are in a rebuild since moving on from their Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. They traded Dennis Schroder to the Warriors last week, signaling they're willing to move significant pieces prior to the trade deadline. Acquiring Terry Rozier could give the Nets a scorer who has shown he can perform at a high level. However, the big piece of the deal is the unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick, which could be valuable down the line. The Nets could start stockpiling on draft picks by moving more players.
If the Heat make a move for Johnson, he could help the team re-establish themselves as contenders in the East.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan