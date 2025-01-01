Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Acquire Young Defensive Star From Rebuilding Team
It doesn't seem like Miami Heat trade rumors will slow down anytime soon.
With speculation surrounding star Jimmy Butler, the Heat could be eyeing the market for a young wing. The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. With their 5-28 record, many believe players are available through trade.
Enter Herbert Jones.
A potential trade between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans could look like:
Miami Heat receive: F Herbert Jones, G Jordan Hawkins, G Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans receive: G Duncan Robinson, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2029 first-round pick
Jones has established himself as an impact defender through his young career. He was named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team last season. The 2021 second-round pick has shown versatility on the floor. This season, he played the center position at times for an injury-plagued Pelicans team. However, in Zion Williamson's extended absence, Jones is playing most of his minutes at the forward position. Jones has only played in 15 games this season. His contract runs through the 2027 season.
In this mock trade, the Heat also acquire Jordan Hawkins, a young guard who has showed some promise this season. Hawkins, a 2023 first-round pick, is seeing a decline with his shooting splits but at 22 years old, there is potential to develop him.
The Heat would have to part ways with two important pieces of the rotation. Robinson has been one of the more efficient shooters in recent years. Jaquez had a tremendous rookie year but has been inconsistent with his play this season. The 2029 first-round pick is what the Pelicans would be most interested in as they presumably head towards a full-fledged rebuild.
The Heat are 10th in defensive rating this season, but could build upon their defensive strength further by acquiring Jones.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
