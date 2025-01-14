Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Add Electrifying Scorer From Utah Jazz
The Miami Heat trade rumors continue to keep chugging as we approach next month's trade deadline.
Amid the Jimmy Butler trade saga, the Heat are eager to acquire a consistent scorer opposite Tyler Herro.
Enter Collin Sexton.
The Heat have the fourth-best odds to acquire the guard from the Utah Jazz at +800.
A potential trade between the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz could look like:
Miami Heat receive: G Collin Sexton, F Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz receive: G Terry Rozier, 2029 first-round pick
For the Heat, acquiring Sexton takes pressure off Herro. While Sexton is a mediocre player defensively, he has been a consistent scorer since arriving in Utah in 2022. This season, Sexton is averaging 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. He is also shooting a career-high 42 percent from three-point range. Sexton is under contract through 2026.
Rozier was acquired by Miami last season to be a consistent-scoring point guard. This season, he has not lived up to those standards. He is shooting 40 percent from the field, his lowest since becoming a full-time starter with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019. Herro's breakout this season forced Rozier into a new role off the bench, where he has seen little success.
Even with his inconsistencies, Rozier has trade value. Added along with a future first-round pick, the Jazz can build around 2023 first-round pick Keyonte George at guard. Rozier could serve as a veteran presence for one of the younger rosters in the NBA.
HEAT CONTINUE TO SLIP IN POWER RANKINGS
This week, the Heat slipped to No. 16 in the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 14.
This past week began with a overtime loss in Sacramento. However, the Heat rallied and enter Monday's showdown with the Clippers riding a three-game winning streak.
"The three games since the loss in Sacramento have been the Heat’s best three-game stretch of defense this season (99.3 points allowed per 100 possessions)," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "They didn’t score much more efficiently in their five-point win in Utah on Thursday (97 points on 96 possessions) than they did when they lost by 36 to the Jazz five days earlier (100 on 103)."
The team's success comes with the emergence of Nikola Jović as a ball handler.
Schuhmann added, "Nikola Jović has been handling the ball a lot more of late. He’s averaged 2.7 minutes of possession (9.9% of his minutes on the floor) in January, up from 1.2 minutes (6.0%) before that. Of course, he’s not looking to shoot off the dribble, as he’s just 2-for-13 on pull-up jumpers this season."
The Heat (20-17) sit tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Jimmy Butler's suspension ends Friday, following the Heat's road games at the Clippers and Lakers. The team travels back home for matchups against the Nuggets and Spurs on Friday and Sunday.
BUTLER LABELED AS 'OVERRATED TRADE TARGET'
News of Jimmy Butler’s trade request continues to dominate the NBA.
Butler has reportedly narrowed his list of destinations. Earlier this week, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported multiple teams were warned to not pursue Butler in a trade, including the Memphis Grizzlies.
Other reports say Butler has one preferred destination on his mind: the Phoenix Suns.
With the trade deadline approaching, Bleacher Report listed the five most overrated trade targets. Butler was among them.
“Although Butler may make more sense for other suitors, we've already seen how uncomfortable he can make things when he's on a team he doesn't want to play for,” the article said. “This isn't the first time he’s played that card, either.”
Before joining Miami, Butler voiced his frustration as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2018, Butler had an infamous outburst during a practice. He called out his young teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns as well as the front office.
The Bleacher Report article continued, "If any team other than the Suns acquires Butler, it will have to worry about that, his potential free agency (he has a player option for 2025-26), his age (he turns 36 before next season) and his injury history. Giving up a big haul for him would come with plenty of risk."
Butler reportedly wants to play alongside All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. His trade request comes after a tumultuous offseason where he did not receive a contract extension from the Miami Heat.
At his age, Butler wants to be extended for multiple years. Given Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s desire to sign Durant to a contract extension, it makes sense why Butler wants to play in Phoenix.
