Two-Time MVP Has "Extra Motivation" To Face Miami Heat Because Of Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr responded to questions at practice about former Heat star Jimmy Butler's return to Miami, as well as Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Curry was listed as questionable on Monday afternoon after going through practice and workouts.
A four-time champion, Curry suffered a pelvic contusion and missed the first game of the Warriors' road trip before traveling with the team to Miami. Here's what Kerr had to say about where Curry stands ahead of their game against the Heat.
"I think Steph feels an obligation to always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances," Kerr said. "He's an amazing teammate and he wants to get back as soon as possible, mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race, but no doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy too, and it's one of the things I love about Steph, he's always there for his guys,"
After being asked about how Curry looked at practice, Kerr responded: "Good, good. We didn't scrimmage or anything, but he was moving great. Surprised he knocked down a lot of shots."
Kerr later appeared on a Bay Area radio station, where he was asked about the sustainability in the "honeymoon phase" with Butler, who have won 16 of 20 games since the trade.
“Oh, I think it's, uh, easily sustainable because he loves to play basketball and he loves to win," Kerr said. "And so he fits right in with our guys and what we're trying to accomplish. We lost the Philadelphia game a couple weeks ago and he sat that game out. He had a back issue. And as soon as the game ended, he came over to me and said, 'Coach, I'm sorry. I hate losing. I can't sit out any more games' And I told him, I go, 'You got to stay healthy. If you have to sit out a game, you got to sit out a game.' And Jimmy said, 'No way. I can't, we can't lose anymore.' I mean, this guy is an amazing competitor and he plays that way. But you don't get to that level if you don't love to play the game, and he loves basketball. He loves being out on the floor. It's been fun to watch him integrate with our guys.”
At practice, Butler spoke at length about what it would be like playing against his former team and teammates. “I know those guys. Those guys know me," Butler said. "Whenever I blow by somebody, somebody gonna be there to help. So, it's gonna be the same way that anybody else is gonna guard me, seen it time and time again. You go out there and make something happen.”
The Warriors(41-3) face the 30-41 Heat, who've won just five of 22 since the blockbuster deal Feb. 7 that ended up with Butler in Golden State and Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a first round pick, in Miami.
