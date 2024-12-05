Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Take Turns Firing Back At Critics
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are making the critics and naysayers eat their words after their performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Tyler Herro had a monster third quarter where he knocked down seven three-pointers. The Heat dominated the Lakers in a 134-93 win.
The Heat led nearly the entire game. Herro scored 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
“A lot of media and fans have dogged him in the past because of past performances,” Adebayo said. “This is his moment right now. He’s having his moment. When you see somebody having that, he enjoys my moments, so it is just mutual feelings for me. I’m happy for him. He’s out there doing what he does, which is to get buckets.”
Adebayo had a bounce-back game. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on 75 percent shooting.
Herro praised his teammate while suggesting he eliminates the noise around him.
“I just liked how aggressive he was and how assertive he was,” Herro said. “He’s a handful to deal with when he’s getting downhill in transition, and then when he collapses the defense, he’s able to make plays. So, just clearing his head and getting all the noise out of his head to stop reading whatever he’s reading and just be Bam. He’s a top-three center in the NBA for a reason, and he has to continue just to be himself.”
The Heat hold a 10-10 record and snapped a two-game losing skid.
