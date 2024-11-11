Tyler Herro's Explosive Start to the Season Should Get Him Out of Trade Talks
Tyler Herro has been the Miami Heat most consistent player this season.
While people are always looking to trade Herro for someone better, he has come into his role this year He leads the team by averaging 22.9 points on 49.6 percent shooting from the field , including 45 percent from the arc. He is also averaging over five rebounds and five assists.
On Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he had a team-high 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting. He also hit 4 of 8 from three, so his strong shooting has continued.
Herro had 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Heat rallied to win after trailing by eight in the fourth.
His efficiency is what’s sticking out more than anything. He has been tremendously efficient, which makes him a different player than the one we saw the last few seasons.
He might still be a trade chip when things come to a head, however, his value will grow exponentially if he continues to play like this. At the same time, he may play himself out of being a trade chip because if he’s averaging 25 a game, the Heat won’t want to trade him.
It was his fourth straight game of 24 points or more and with Jimmy Butler on the bench for the foreseeable future, the Miami Heat will continue to need that production.
