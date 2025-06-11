Inside The Heat

Udonis Haslem Gives Reason It's Too Early To Write Off Indiana Pacers In NBA Finals

Bryan Townes

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks with referee Ben Taylor following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Throughout the Indiana Pacers’ historic postseason run, Rick Carlisle deserves the most credit for bringing another underdog team to the NBA Finals.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem reflected on Carlisle’s coaching brilliance as to why he’s the main X-Factor for the Pacers to have a legitimate chance to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I’m telling you, Tricky Ricky is a (expletive) of a coach,” Haslem explained. “Rick Carlisle is a (expletive) of a coach. Not just offensively because we talk about what they do offensively, but defensively as well. He threw a zone at us in that Finals, and you would think that 15 grown men can score on a zone. We didn’t know what the (expletive) to do. We went all the way to the Finals and could not score against a zone.”

“I look at Rick Carlisle and I look at that team and I say to myself, he’s the X-Factor,” Haslem continued. “You have a lot of guys. You have Obi, who’s going to step up. Bennedict got it going last game, but I think Rick is the X-Factor.”

The Pacers are similarly constructed to the 2011 Dallas Mavericks because they both had their primary star, but were at their best using their depth and playing as a connected team. The Pacers need another strong group effort to take on the Thunder for Game 3 at 8:30.

