Udonis Haslem Has Strong Message To Indiana Pacers For Game 6
For the first time this postseason, the Indiana Pacers are fighting for their playoff lives.
And it's not going to be easy. In the most crucial game of their season, they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder without a healthy Tyrese Haliburton. The star guard who headlined the team all postseason is still a question mark heading into Thursday night.
Regardless, the show goes on, and Indiana will have to rally around Haliburton to win the championship. Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem offered some words of encouragement to the team as they face this difficult situation.
"I mean it's been the power of the brotherhood that's gotten us to this point, so the power of the brotherhood's gonna continue to push us through," Haslem said on SportsCenter Wednesday afternoon. "Just knowing we have enough in this locker room, we have guys that's been able to step up whenever they've been called upon. So you just look around the locker room and tell those guys, 'Listen, I gotta believe on one night, one game at home, against anybody in this league, we can get one."
The Pacers' depth has been their biggest asset, and it will need to come to fruition again. Players like Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and T.J. McConnell need to continue their brilliance to hang the first banner in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Thunder head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.