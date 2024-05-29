Udonis Haslem Picks Minnesota Timberwolves Over Dallas Mavericks If Series Goes Six Games
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem knows the pressure that comes with holding a 3-0 lead.
If you don't take of the opponent in Game 4, then it becomes more difficult. It's why Haslem thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves will defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the series if they win Thursday's Game 5.
"You have guys like KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] and Ant [Anthony Edwards] who haven't outplayed the guys they are very capable of outplaying," Haslem said on ESPN's Get Up Wednesday morning. "You give these young guys confidence, you give these thundercats some confidence now going back home. I think Dallas is in a little more trouble than they want to admit."
Last year Haslem played for the Heat when they nearly lost a 3-0 lead against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. They Heat had to win Game 7 in Boston to advance to the NBA Finals.
"If it goes to Game 6, I'm going to go with Minnesota," Haslem said. "If they get one more win, I'm taking the thundercats."
Haslem has appeared on ESPN all week for the first time. He has impressed lots of people with his on-air personality, including Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote on social media, "ESPN - You definitely have an excellent team of ex-players already with Kendrick Perkins, Jay Williams, Tim Legler, and JJ Reddick…but you should hire Udonis Haslem permanently! He's been spectacular breaking down the NBA playoffs - from the players’ game and mentality, to the x’s and o’s, as well as the philosophy of the game…Udonis has done it with intelligence, charisma, and flair. And he's funny too!"
