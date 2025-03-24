Warriors Star Will Travel To Miami For Game Against Miami Heat Tuesday
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry "is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday's game against the [Miami] Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days."
A four-time Champion and one-time Finals MVP, Curry suffered a pelvic contusion with no structural damage. He left their game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night late in the third quarter after a mid-air collision and hard fall. Curry missed their game against the Atlanta Hawks, a 124-115 loss.
Warriors star Jimmy Butler returns to Miami for his first game against his former team Heat since they traded him in early February. In five (and a half) seasons for the Heat, Butler helped lead the team to three Eastern Conference Finals and two Finals appearances.
The Heat have won just four of 21 games since the trade, now at 29-41 for the season. Meanwhile, the Warriors have won 16 of 20 games since they traded Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and their 2025 first round pick (top-ten protected) for Butler. They now stand at 41-30 for the season.
Jimmy Butler Shows Love For Miami Heat Fan Base Upon Return
Despite being a significant piece to several deep post-season runs with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has sights set on winning with the Golden State Warriors.
Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 43.8 percent shooting and 22.7 percent from three-point range. He will likely be the primary option against the Heat, as Stephen Curry may remain out due to injury.
After losing to the Atlanta Hawks, Butler shared his thoughts ahead of the Heat's matchup on Tuesday.
“I love that fanbase,” Butler said. “They showed me a lot of love while I was there, but I’m here to win now. I’m on the opposing team.”