Was Trading For Terry Rozier Worth Miami Heat Missing Out On Free Agency?
Terry Rozier is entering his first full season with the Miami Heat.
No marquee free agents joined this summer because the front office made the choice invest in Rozier at the trade deadline.
Was trading for Rozier worth missing out on free agency?
It's difficult to say because he only played 31 games last season. In fairness to Rozier, he sustained a season-ending neck injury in late March.
He was sidelined during the playoffs loss to the Boston Celtics, so this season could be different.
In his interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio in July, general manager Andy Elisburg was vocal about the Heat's limitations in free agency because of the Rozier acquisition.
"Our free agent move this year was the Terry [Rozier] move," Elisburg said. "We just decided to do it early. Probably took us out of being able to do something with the mid-level, with sign-and-trades because of the apron rules that prevent that."
We must allow Rozier to prove himself this season. He was once a budding star with the Charlotte Hornets.
He needs to make adjustments by facilitating more as a point guard. His role is less scoring, more getting others involved while providing a solid No. 4 option behind Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat can prevail with this roster if Rozier can stay healthy. It would justify the decision to sign him.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina