Website Ranks Former Miami Heat Guard Among Greatest International Players
Former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic was respected by peers for a reason.
He was a fearless competitor, solid floor general and fan favorite. Dragic ranked at No. 30 on HoopsHype's list of top 78 international players.
Should Dragic have been higher?
Here’s something to consider: He was an All-Star, won Most Improved Player in 2014, earned Eurobasket gold and MVP in 2017, and was on the All-NBA third Team.
The 6-foot-4 Dragic had great size for a point guard. He was also athletic in his prime years. He was dangerous in fast break situations while also having good court vision. In addition, he shoot well from the perimeter. He wasn’t an elite defender, but was never a liability.
Dragic at No. 30 is respectable, but he could’ve up moved up three or four spots on the list. Maybe ahead of Rik Smits, Luis Scola, and Andrei Kirilenko. Offensively, he was better than all.
Dragic arguably had his best years with the Heat. He helped them reach the playoffs four times in his seven seasons in Miami.
A championship in 2020 in the bubble could’ve strengthened his case, but a foot injury sidelined him for most of the Finals against LeBron James and the Lakers. The Heat lost in six games.
Dragic had more bad luck when he arrived in 2015. He was suppose to form a duo but it never happened because Chris Bosh was diagnosed with blood clots that prematurely ended his career.
