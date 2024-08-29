Who Is Best Replacement For Miami Heat President Pat Riley?
Miami Heat president Pat Riley has been the organization's architect since he walked into the door in 1995.
For three decades, he brought a no-nonsense, mentality. The Heat would not have won three championships without his contributions.
However, nothing lasts forever. It's time to start thinking about his eventual successor.
We don’t know how long Riley, 79, stays, but who can replace someone who is irreplaceable? In order for the Heat to continue their reputation and legacy of hard work and winning, they must get someone who knows the Heat culture well.
Here are two potential replacements: coach: Erik Spoelstra, and general manager Andy Elisburg.
Like Riley, Spoelstra has been part of the Heat organization since 1995. He started his career as a video coordinator and worked his way up to become one of the best coaches in the league. Riley supports and champions Spoelstra.
The Heat could go with Elisburg before passing it to Spoelstra. He is an original figure in the Heat organization, having been with them since their inaugural season in 1988. Elisburg is widely-considered Riley's right-hand man. He is responsible for crunching numbers so they could make moves for LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010.
Another name is Nick Arison, the son of the team's owner. He has more than capable of making moves to keep the Heat relevant in the Eastern Conference.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina