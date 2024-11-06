Why Are The Miami Heat Struggling To Beat Contending Teams?
The Miami Heat have an ongoing issue to perform well against playoff teams this season.
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic embarrassed the Heat in the season opener, followed by a loss to the New York Knicks on Oct. 30, and the latest against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
The last time the Heat won a game against a contending team was last season, on April 2, against the Knicks, 109-99.
The Heat’s lackluster third quarters are one reason they can’t secure commendable wins. They are building a reputation this season for letting their foot off the gas coming out of halftime.
By removing third quarter point differential, the Heat are outscoring opponents by nine points. The Heat have yet to figure out a solution to their problem.
The Heat's schedule doesn’t get any easier. The next three games will be on the road against strong Western Conference teams. On Wednesday night, the Heat will take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and the Phoenix Suns.
After they face with the Suns, the team will face the Denver Nuggets. Last, the young and hungry Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, on Nov 10. These games are vital for the Heat, as they must avoid a losing streak and third-quarter misery.
A team that came into the season with much optimism and decided to run it back with the same roster must show up.
