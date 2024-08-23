Why Did Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Drop From A 95 In 2K24 To An 89 In 2K25?
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's overall in the popular video game NBA 2K dropped from a 95 last season to an 89 in this year's edition.
Did Butler deserve to drop by six points?
Here's a look at a few of the possible reasons for his decreased overall and what other areas of his game were disrespected.
One reason his rating dropped is rebounding. Butler is not known for impacting the game on the glass, as his biggest strengths are facilitating, scoring in the midrange, and playing great defense. His rebounding grade is 55, with the offensive rating slightly higher.
Butler's defense received an 82 overall. As great a defender as he is, his lack of shot-blocking prowess must be pointed out. He’s far from teammate Bam Adebayo in that department. The video game rated him 45 for his blocking ability.
The game rated his playmaking ability a bit low with a score of 83, but it's arguably deserving of a stronger mark due to his court vision. His passing vision received a 71. One would argue that a 74 or 75 would’ve made more sense, and the total score of 86 or 87 would’ve been more respected for playmaking.
Video games are engaging, even for NBA stars. The controversial rating system in NBA 2K draws attention from everyone, including those who don’t own the game. Fans take the ratings seriously, with some basing a player's talent on them.
Heat fans feel strongly about Butler's overall, knowing the sheer impact he's had on the organization over the past five seasons.
