Why the Miami Heat Most Likely Won't Trade Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns
The Jimmy Butler trade discussions have heated up.
First, the talk of moving Butler began this past summer when Miami Heat President Pat Riley expressed his reluctance about extending Butler. Butler will be 36 years old at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
In recent days, reports came out regarding Jimmy Butler's preferred trade destinations. Those teams included the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. Well, ESPN insider Shams Charania wants to add another team to the mix: the Phoenix Suns.
Charania reported on X that the Suns were interested in Butler, crediting Butler's agent, Bernie Lee. Lee was quick to shut down reports and even accused Charania of fabricating those reports.
With the validity of the report aside, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns will most likely not be involved in a deal together according to PHNX Sports lead Suns writer Gerald Bourguet.
As Bourguet tweeted, the Suns have been rolling when their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are healthy. To land Butler, the Suns would be forced to part ways with one of the big three, most likely Beal.
Butler is currently making $48.8 million while Beal is making $50.2 million which means in most cases a 1-for-1 swap could work. However, as Bourguet said, both teams fall under the category of tax apron teams. The Heat would not be able to acquire Beal's contract straight up for Butler as Beal is making more money than Butler. Usually, there could be some financial flexibility but since both are tax apron teams, the Heat would need to add more outgoing money.
Even with the salary constraints, the Suns are extremely unlikely to move one of their stars for the aging Butler. However, we have seen crazier things happen in the NBA so it will definitely be interesting to watch this Butler trade saga unfold.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
