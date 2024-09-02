Will Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Make His First All-Star Appearance This Season?
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is one of many strong Eastern Conference guards, making it hard to find proper recognition.
Landing on the All-Star Team is a great reward, but deserving players are left out every year. It begs the question of if Herro can earn his first career selection this season.
There are many guards that are better than Herro, or at the very least, more consistent. New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson performed at never-before-seen levels last season. There's no doubt he's in if healthy.
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is another name who should easily get a nod ahead of Herro. He is developing fast, as he helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
Fans are becoming aware of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey's capabilities after earning his first All-Star selection last year while also winning Most Improved Player. A few more stars pushing Herro down the list are Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (three-time All-Star), Boston Celtics' Derrick White and Jaylen (NBA champions), veteran Damian Lillard, and arguably the league's top shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell.
Herro could be a future All-Star, but his chances are slim for the upcoming season. A handful of circumstances would need to go his way to pave the way for a spot.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Prefers The 'Position-Less' Approach
Brooklyn Nets Rumored As Top Destination For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina