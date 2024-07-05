Would Jazz's Lauri Markkanen, Heat's Bam Adebayo Form NBA's Top Big-Man Duo?
The Miami Heat could use additional star talent in any position, but acquiring a front court partner for Bam Adebayo trumps other options.
It's rumored the Utah Jazz are entertaining trade offers for star Lauri Markkanen, who averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48 percent shooting last season. None of these statistics incapsulate why Adebayo and Markkanen could form the league's most formidable big-man tandem. Instead, it's his mixture of size and shooting that negates all weaknesses in Adebayo's skillset.
At 7-foot, 240 pounds, Markkanen knocked down 39.9 percent of his three-pointers last season on an average of eight attempts. This level of shooting is nearly unheard of for a player of his size, matched only by former No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns. There's no denying Adebayo is a bit undersized at the center position (6-foot-9), but with Markkanen in the lineup, it would allow for the two to interchange pending on the opponent.
While it's a bit far-fetched for the Heat to acquire Markkanen, team president Pat Riley falling in love with him could open the necessary doors to make it happen. Miami's front office would have to part ways with a package of similar value to that given up for Mikal Bridges, including Tyler Herro, a young player, and draft capital. The Heat are reported as one of the teams expressing interest in the 27-year-old, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.
"Trading Lauri Markkanen would buy Utah a one-way ticket toward the front of the tank line, and Markkanen indeed stands as perhaps the league's most intriguing trade chip with Mikal Bridges now in New York," Lowe wrote. "A pile of teams have shown interest in him, including the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings , Miami Heat and Warriors, sources said."
If the Heat manage to pull off the shocking move of the offseason, the Eastern Conference adds another team to the extensive list ready to win a title next season.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
