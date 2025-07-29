Young Miami Heat Star Ranked Among 'Best Trade Chips' Right Now
While the Miami Heat are led by All-Star talents, the youth on the roster is an aspect to acknowledge heading into this season. Young guys such as Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson look to fully break out as rotational pieces. However, none of the three seem to be as valuable throughout the NBA as much as the team's 2024 first-round selection.
Bleacher Report ranked Heat center Kel'el Ware as the third most valuable trade chip in the NBA. The list combines both young stars and highly-coveted future draft picks.
"While the Heat threw their hat into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes this summer, they did so while keeping Kel'el Ware out of those talks," the article wrote. "And that probably torpedoed their chances, while also making clear how much they value the athletic seven-footer with a potential unicorn blend of modern-big-man skills."
Heat president Pat Riley's admiration for Ware halted trade negotiations with the Phoenix Suns earlier this offseason regarding Kevin Durant. While the team has a center in place with two-time All-Star Bam Adebayo, Miami experimented playing the two on the floor together during the latter half of last season.
"He wasn't a rotation player at the start of his freshman season and by the end of it, he was a nightly starter and an All-Rookie second-teamer," the article added. "He looks like he'll provide both shot-blocking and perimeter-shooting, plus above-the-rim finishing and plenty of rebounding, during his prime and could push for stardom if everything breaks right with his development."