Charlotte Hornets fighting to stay in win column against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers
Injury Report
Hornets: OUT Miles Bridges (R Knee Hyperextension), Nick Richards (Ribs), DaQuan Jeffries (Hand), Mark Williams (L Foot) PROBABLE Brandon Miller (R Shoulder Soreness), Grant Williams (Low Back Soreness)
Pacers: OUT James Wiseman (L Achilles Tear), Isaiah Jackson (R Achilles Tear), Aaron Nesmith (L Ankle Sprain) PROBABLE Andrew Nembhard (L Knee Soreness)
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets are up against a tough opponent as they take on the Indiana Pacers, who made a deep playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. LaMelo Ball has historically done well against Indiana, helping Charlotte win nine of their last thirteen regular season matchups. But tonight, the Hornets will be missing key pieces. Without their centers, Nick Richards and Mark Williams, and forward Miles Bridges, Charlotte will have to dig deep.
For Charlotte (3-5) to get closer to .500, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller need to bring their best. They'll be the driving force for a team low on options. Meanwhile, Indiana’s Myles Turner looked unstoppable in the preseason against Charlotte, and he could be a problem again. Stopping him, along with Tyrese Haliburton, will be a priority if the Hornets want to keep this game close.
Key Matchup: LaMelo Ball vs. Tyrese Haliburton
In a showdown between 2020 draft stars, LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton are primed to steal the spotlight. These two young point guards have become the driving force for their teams, each with a unique skill set and a bit of history between them. Last season, Ball’s clutch defense against Haliburton sealed a memorable win as the clock ran out. This summer, Haliburton added a gold medal to his resume, showing off his growth on the world stage.
Now, Ball enters tonight averaging 28.1 points and 6 assists, making him one of the league’s top scorers, while Haliburton’s playmaking has him dishing out 7.5 assists per game. Their contrasting styles make this matchup one to watch. The stakes are high with a competitive Eastern Conference win on the line and both guards are ready to prove who is the better guard of that talented draft class.
Indiana Pacers
Charlotte Hornets
PG
Tyrese Haliburton
LaMelo Ball
SG
Andrew Nembhard
Brandon Miller
SF
Benedict Mathurin
Josh Green
PF
Pascal Siakam
Grant Williams
C
Myles Turner
Taj Gibson
The Hornets next contest will be on Sunday as they travel to the Philadelphia 76ers to play at 7 P.M.
