Analyzing Stephon Castle's Fit With The Charlotte Hornets
Stephon Castle - Age 19.6 - SG - UConn - Height 6'6" - Wingspan 6'9" - Weight 210 lbs
The Charlotte Hornets have been linked with Stephon Castle since draft lottery night. Recent reports have only intensifying, consensus mock drafts continue to suggest the Hornets will select Stephon Castle. In a recent Hornets Media draft prospect poll, an overwhelming number of media favored Castle. So, who is this prospect and how would he fit with the Charlotte Hornets?
Stephon Castle is a 6'6" guard from Covington, Georgia, who played one season at the University of Connecticut before declaring for the draft. At 210 lbs with a 6'9'' wingspan, the national champion has the physical profile that NBA teams desire in a versatile guard. Ranked as the #12 overall high school prospect by ESPN and #9 by 247Sports, Castle chose to take a backseat and go to UConn to have a chance at winning, making him an interesting prospect who perhaps didn't get a chance to show every aspect of his game, giving him an intriguing ceiling. His skill set and physical attributes make him a promising prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, projected to go as high as 3rd and as low as 6th.
Offensive Strengths
Stephon Castle excels as a smart playmaker who controls the game's pace. His size and strength allow him to drive through defenses, while his footwork and body control help him change direction smoothly. He is patient and has good vision, often making the right pass to create opportunities for his teammates.
Castle is a strong finisher who scored through contact using either hand, shooting 61% at the rim this past season. His physicality helps him convert tough shots and often draw fouls for three-point plays. He uses his strength to push through defenders, making him a reliable scorer in challenging situations.
In transition, Castle is a major threat. Outside of spot ups, it's his next most popular play type making up 18.6% of his possessions, with an effective field goal percetnage of 61.6%. His ball-handling skills and quick decision-making help him slice to the rim generating high volume paint touches
At UConn, he emerged as the player you wanted with the ball in his hands, not necessarily to score, but to make the right play for the team. His ability to drive, draw defenders, and find the open teammate highlights his exceptional court vision and unselfish nature. Boasting a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio, Castle's positive decision making and ability to fit into a complex offensive system shine through.
In addition to his playmaking skills, Castle is a standout in offensive rebounding with an 8.4% ORB%. He uses his strength and anticipation to outwork opponents and secure second-chance points, demonstrating his hustle and determination. Playing within a championship-caliber offense at UConn, he adapted to a specific role. However, his eagerness to take on a larger role and his confidence in his offensive game suggest there is untapped potential yet to be unleashed. This combination of skills and potential makes Castle an intriguing prospect with a high ceiling.
Offensive Weaknesses
Shooting consistency is the elephant in the room for Castle. Throughout his college career, he struggled with shooting from three-point range (26.7%), often hesitating when given space on the perimeter. His release is slow, and improving his shooting mechanics and confidence will be crucial for his offensive development. Stephon Castle shot a concerning 28% on open catch-and-shoot attempts in College, how will he adapt moving out to a deeper line?
Castle relies more on strength and body control than on quickness or vertical explosiveness, which can make it challenging for him to create separation against quicker defenders. This reliance on physicality over speed can result in difficulties when attempting to create his own shot. Without the burst to blow past defenders, he often struggles to finish drives to the rim, especially against elite athletes who can recover quickly. This aspect of his game limits his effectiveness in isolation situations and half-court settings where creating space is crucial.
Despite Castle's clear and obvious basketball IQ, it's unclear if he has the combination of ball handling and passing to play as a full-time point guard. If the shooting doesn't come around and he remains as more of a wing, than a guard, his path to success is very narrow.
Defensive Strengths
On the defensive end, Castle is an intense and physical on-ball defender. His size and strength allow him to effectively guard multiple positions, from point guards to small forwards. This defensive versatility makes him an attractive option for NBA teams looking to deploy different schemes. According to Synergy, Castle rated as a highly effective defender, limiting opposing players in isolations (21.4%) and against pick and role ball handlers (25%).
Castle is a high-effort guy on defense. He uses his size and positioning to secure boards, often initiating transition opportunities. His commitment to rebounding helps his team control the glass and limit second-chance points for opponents. Castle fights through screens and is efficient with his movements.
Defensive Weaknesses
Stephon Castle does not accumulate steals at the rate one might expect from an elite perimeter defender. Averaging only 0.8 steals per game, this is largely because he doesn't gamble for interceptions as frequently as other players in his class and tries to defend without fouling. For better or worse, Castle seems unwilling to risk being out of position for a turnover.
Castle's length and athleticism, while solid, are not particularly exceptional. At 6'6" with a 6'9" wingspan, he lacks the overwhelming reach that some other defenders of his height possess. His wingspan, although adequate, doesn't provide the suffocating coverage that can disrupt passing lanes and contest shots as effectively as those with longer reaches. Additionally, Castle's athleticism, while functional, isn't quick twitch explosive. This may initially hinder his effectiveness on the perimeter against quicker, more explosive NBA guards and wings.
Projected Fit With the Hornets
A guard with Castle's size and skill set is exactly what the Hornets should be looking for in this draft. He possesses the tools and upside to be a significant contributor at the NBA level. His size, strength, and versatile skill set make him an intriguing prospect, particularly if he can improve his shooting consistency. If new head coach Charles Lee decides he wants a defensive anchor in the backcourt to mirror Jrue Holiday in Boston, Castle is the closest thing to it.
Castle’s playing style fits well with LaMelo Ball. They are different kinds of guards who both excel at making the extra pass. Castle's size and strength make him a formidable presence on offense, where his finishing and decision-making can shine. His willingness to make simple plays complements Ball’s creativity. Additionally, Castle’s strong defense could allow Ball to take on easier defensive assignments, making Ball's life less stressful.
However, there are some concerns. Castle has been public in his desire to play as a guard in the NBA with the ball in his hands. That might clash with Ball’s and Miller's role. The Hornets need to assess if Castle can adapt to a team-oriented role, as he did at UConn, without causing friction. While it's easy to point to his willingness to make changes and do the small things under Dan Hurley for one season, the question remains whether he will accept that role for the start of his NBA career.
Castle has worked out with the Hornets, confirming the reported interest. His defensive abilities make him an exciting fit for new head coach Charles Lee. Integrating Castle into a team with players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller beside him may be the best fit for him if the Charlotte Hornets can get their hands on the UConn guard at six this Wednesday.