BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Select KJ Simpson in 2024 NBA Draft

The Hornets pick is in.

Schuyler Callihan

With the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Colorado guard KJ Simpson.

The 6'2", 175-pounder averaged 19.7 points per game this past season shooting 47% from the field and over 43% from three. He is a two-time All-PAC 12 selection and brings a ton of experience playing in 98 career games (66 starts).

Scouting report from Matt Alquiza:

KJ Simpson’s selling point is his offense. In addition to some solid self-creation, he can read the floor and moves well off-ball. Even though he is at a physical disadvantage most of the time, he has shown a nice touch around the rim. As previously mentioned, he struggled with his three ball in his first two years at Colorado, before hitting 43.3% as a Junior on significantly higher volume. This and a free-throw percentage of 87.6% indicate that the improvement is more than just a stroke of luck.

