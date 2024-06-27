BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Select KJ Simpson in 2024 NBA Draft
With the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Colorado guard KJ Simpson.
The 6'2", 175-pounder averaged 19.7 points per game this past season shooting 47% from the field and over 43% from three. He is a two-time All-PAC 12 selection and brings a ton of experience playing in 98 career games (66 starts).
Scouting report from Matt Alquiza:
KJ Simpson’s selling point is his offense. In addition to some solid self-creation, he can read the floor and moves well off-ball. Even though he is at a physical disadvantage most of the time, he has shown a nice touch around the rim. As previously mentioned, he struggled with his three ball in his first two years at Colorado, before hitting 43.3% as a Junior on significantly higher volume. This and a free-throw percentage of 87.6% indicate that the improvement is more than just a stroke of luck.
