BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets select Liam McNeeley with the 29th overall pick
The Charlotte Hornets have selected Liam McNeeley, forward out of UConn.
Note: The pick was made by Phoenix for Charlotte as the trade will be finalized in the near future, after being approved by the league.
They acquired the 29th pick via the Phoenix Suns in a trade earlier tonight for Mark Williams. It's the second time in the last three drafts that the team has made two first-round selections, selecting Brandon Miller (2) and Nick Smith Jr. (26) in the 2023 NBA Draft.
McNeeley averaged 14.5 points in his lone season at UConn, shooting 38.1% from three on 5.4 threes a game. He will get serious playing opportunities for the Hornets, especially as a shooter. The Hornets were the third worst shooting team in the league last season, and have immediately addressed it with McNeeley and Kon Knueppel.
The Hornets' offense has gotten tremendously better on Day One of the NBA Draft, and they have two early picks (No. 33, No. 34 overall) when the second round starts up again tomorrow.
