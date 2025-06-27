BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets select Ryan Kalkbrenner
The Charlotte Hornets have selected center Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 34th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Kalkbrenner played all five years at Creighton, averaging 19.2 points in his senior season. He's a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and is expected to immediately come in and help fill the void left by Mark Williams.
He's a fantastic screener and lob threat, which will provide great help to LaMelo Ball. He's had comparisons to Luke Kornet, which would greatly help the Hornets' offense. Charles Lee has experience with Kornet in the past, and clearly with selecting him, knows he could fit into the offense.
It also could spell that the team views Moussa Diabate as a long-term forward, with them now rostering three different centers.
The Hornets draft is done, pending another move.
Charlotte Hornets 2025 NBA Draft picks:
RD 1, Pick 4: G Kon Knueppel, Duke
RD 1, Pick 29: F Liam McNeeley, UConn
RD 2, Pick 33: G Sion James, Duke
RD 2, Pick 34: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
