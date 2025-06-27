All Hornets

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets select Ryan Kalkbrenner

Kalkbrenner played all five years at Creighton University

Owen O'Connor

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets have selected center Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 34th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kalkbrenner played all five years at Creighton, averaging 19.2 points in his senior season. He's a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and is expected to immediately come in and help fill the void left by Mark Williams.

He's a fantastic screener and lob threat, which will provide great help to LaMelo Ball. He's had comparisons to Luke Kornet, which would greatly help the Hornets' offense. Charles Lee has experience with Kornet in the past, and clearly with selecting him, knows he could fit into the offense.

It also could spell that the team views Moussa Diabate as a long-term forward, with them now rostering three different centers.

The Hornets draft is done, pending another move.

Charlotte Hornets 2025 NBA Draft picks:

RD 1, Pick 4: G Kon Knueppel, Duke

RD 1, Pick 29: F Liam McNeeley, UConn

RD 2, Pick 33: G Sion James, Duke

RD 2, Pick 34: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

