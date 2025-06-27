BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets select Sion James with 33rd overall pick
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets selected Duke guard Sion James with the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
James is one of the most experienced players in this draft, having played five years at the collegiate level, and will turn 23 in December. He began his career at Tulane, where he averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds per game over four years with the Green Wave.
For his final season, he transferred to Duke, where he was a complementary piece to Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel, who the Hornets selected fourth overall. In 39 games (32 starts), James averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 41% from three-point land.
Charlotte Hornets 2025 NBA Draft picks:
RD 1, Pick 4: G Kon Knueppel, Duke
RD 1, Pick 29: F Liam McNeeley, UConn
RD 2, Pick 33: G Sion James, Duke
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Cooper Flagg reacts to Kon Knueppel being drafted by the Hornets
Drafting Knueppel, McNeeley is a bet on Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball in Charlotte
The top three options on the board for Charlotte in the second round of 2025 NBA draft
What the Mark Williams trade means for Moussa Diabate + Jusuf Nurkic