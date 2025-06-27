All Hornets

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets select Sion James with 33rd overall pick

Charlotte makes their first selection of day two.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sion James (14) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets selected Duke guard Sion James with the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

James is one of the most experienced players in this draft, having played five years at the collegiate level, and will turn 23 in December. He began his career at Tulane, where he averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds per game over four years with the Green Wave.

For his final season, he transferred to Duke, where he was a complementary piece to Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel, who the Hornets selected fourth overall. In 39 games (32 starts), James averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 41% from three-point land.

Charlotte Hornets 2025 NBA Draft picks:

RD 1, Pick 4: G Kon Knueppel, Duke

RD 1, Pick 29: F Liam McNeeley, UConn

RD 2, Pick 33: G Sion James, Duke

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

