Charlotte Hornets Take Prolific Scorer in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
Jonathan Givony of ESPN becomes the latest to mock Tennessee small forward Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets with the sixth overall pick.
"Knecht's draft range appears increasingly small, with teams in the range of Nos. 4 to 9 all expressing significant interest, except for Detroit at No. 5. Charlotte has worked out Knecht, and his fit alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller appears to be strong with the perimeter shooting and all-around scoring prowess Knecht offers. If Knecht isn't picked at No. 6, it might be because a player such as Sheppard or Castle (both of whom Charlotte has worked out) becomes available. Rival teams say they would be surprised to see Knecht fall past both the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio at No. 7 and No. 8, where he also seems to be coveted. Buzelis worked out with Charlotte, as well, along with Ja'Kobe Walter and Cody Williams."'
The Knecht-to-Charlotte train has gained a lot of steam over the last couple of weeks and was a near consensus projection in our latest Hornets mock draft roundtable. The Hornets have finished 29th and 21st in three-point shooting over the last two years, respectively. Knecht would give Charlotte the ability to spread the floor and mimic what Charles Lee was able to help the Celtics do offensively this past season.
In his lone season at Tennessee, Knecht averaged 21.7 points while shooting 45% from the field and 39% from three.
