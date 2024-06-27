All Hornets

Day 2 Hornets Second Round Mock Draft

Charlotte hold the 42nd pick, who will they target?

James Plowright

The first round of the 2024 draft is over and for the first time in history, second round picks will have to wait until day two of the draft to hear their names called. Who will the Hornets end up selecting at #42? Below is a second round mock draft based on a combination of intel, team need and best available player.

31) Toronto Raptors: PF/C, Kyle Filipowski, Duke

32) Utah Jazz: PF, Johnny Furphy, Kansas

33) Milwaukee Bucks: PG, Tyler Kolek, Marquette

34) Portland Trail Blazers: SG Cam Christie, Minnesota

35) San Antonio Spurs: SF Justin Edwards, Kentucky

36) Indiana Pacers: C Adem Bona, UCLA

37) Minnesota Timberwolves: SG/SF Jaylen Wells, Washington State

38) New York Knicks: C, Tyler Smith, Ignite

39) Memphis Grizzlies: PG, KJ Simpson, Colorado

40) Portland Trail Blazers: PF Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco

41) Philadelphia 76ers: SF Jalen Bridges, Baylor

42) Charlotte Hornets: SF, Kevin McCullar, Kansas

If it wasn't for a spotty injury history, McCullar would have been a likely 1st round pick. The 23 year old senior has been one of the best defenders in College basketball for the previous three seasons. He even started to make progress with his 3-point shot this season (33%) before a knee injury sidelined him.

Charlotte have shown under the new regime they are placing increased value on players motor, work ethic and competitiveness. McCullar ticks all those boxes and would give the Hornets a perimeter defender alongside Cody Martin which they desperately need.

Next best options: PG Juan Nunez, Ulm (Intl), PG Ajay Mitchell, Santa Barbara

James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

