Hornets add to backcourt in latest On SI 2025 NBA mock draft
The Charlotte Hornets biggest strength lies in their elite back court duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The sharpshooting couple has electrified NBA courts across the country with their early season exploits, leading the charge for a Hornets team still trying to find their footing. In a recent mock draft by our friends over at NBA Draft on SI, Charlotte is projected to double down on that strength.
With the 7th pick in their 2025 NBA Draft projection, the NBA Draft on SI team projects Charlotte to select Nolan Traore, a 6'4" guard from France. This wouldn't just be a doubling down on the Hornets' strengths, it would be a doubling down on French prospects after drafting Tidjane Salaün in the first round last summer.
Here's a snippet from a scouting report on Traore that the NBA Draft on SI team ran this summer: "Rather than leaning on elite athleticism or positional size, Traore operates with craft, quickness and skill. He is creative and boasts good touch at all three levels, making him a versatile offensive talent. Furthermore, he’s a good passer who can set his teammates up when he’s not scoring on his own. His body control is impressive and he knows how to work the angles on the offensive end."
The thought of slotting another creative ball handler into the Charlotte Hornets lineup is intoxicating. Early returns on the defensive-minded, creation-challenged Josh Green acquisition are not great, and replacing him with a more offensive-minded option could remedy Charlotte's ailing offense. The Boston Celtics, the former home of Hornets' head coach Charles Lee, have dominated the NBA with five-out sets that include a host of creative guards that can get their own shot as easily as they can set up their teammates. Traore is exactly that.
Imagine the versatility of a starting lineup that included Ball, Traore, Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Four versatile playmakers and a rim-rolling center that can finish around the cup. Sounds like basketball nirvana to me.
The young guard is never in a hurry, slithering around the court effortlessly with his head up ready to make a play. Those looking to scout Traore themselves can see a glimpse of his offensive game below.
