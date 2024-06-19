ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projects Knecht to Hornets
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a week away and there's still a lot of uncertainty as to what the Charlotte Hornets will do with the sixth overall pick. They could trade back, stay put, or perhaps trade out of the first round completely.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony projects the Hornets to take Tennessee small forward Dalton Knecht.
"Knecht's draft range is appearing increasingly small, with teams in the Nos. 4-9 range all expressing significant interest, except Detroit at No. 5. Charlotte has worked out Knecht, and his fit alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller appears to be strong with the perimeter shooting and all-around scoring prowess he offers. If Knecht isn't picked at No. 6, it might be because a player such as Sheppard or Castle (both of whom Charlotte has worked out) became available. Buzelis worked out with Charlotte as well, along with Ja'Kobe Walter."
Knecht took the hard path to the NBA, starting his collegiate career at Northeastern Junior College. After two years there, he transferred to Northern Colorado where he blossomed into one of the nation's premier scorers. He averaged 20.2 points in 2022-23 and instantly became the most coveted player in the transfer portal. In his one and only season with the Volunteers, Knecht scored 21.7 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds. He's a career 38% shooter from three, 46% from the field, and 76% from the charity stripe.
