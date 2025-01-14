Hornets aim for high-ceiling talent in recent NBA Mock Draft
The Charlotte Hornets have their sights set on a blend of athleticism and upside in Jonathan Wasserman's latest two-round NBA mock draft.
The team addresses potential needs with selections like the high-flying VJ Edgecombe and the skilled playmaker Sergio De Larrea.
Let's take a closer look at the Hornets' selections in the most recent mock draft wave.
Round 1, Pick 4: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
The Hornets kick off their draft with a high-risk, high-reward selection in Edgecombe. The Baylor guard possesses explosive athleticism and showcased impressive three-point shooting in his limited college action. However, consistency remains a concern, as does his ability to finish at the rim.
Round 1, Pick 32 (via Pelicans): Sergio De Larrea (Valencia)
With their second first-round pick, the Hornets opt for the Spanish guard, De Larrea. Known for his efficient scoring and playmaking abilities, De Larrea projects as a potential sharpshooter and secondary ball-handler in the NBA. His ability to score and create for others at a high level in the ACB league makes him an intriguing prospect.
Round 2, Pick 34: Danny Wolf (Michigan)
In the second round, the Hornets add size and playmaking with the selection of Danny Wolf. The Michigan center possesses unique passing skills for a big man, showcasing impressive court vision and the ability to handle the ball. His development as a floor-spacing center could make him a valuable asset in today's NBA.
Round 2, Pick 54 (via Nuggets): Mouhamed Faye (Reggio Emilia)
The Hornets conclude their draft by selecting the defensive-minded center, Mouhamed Faye. Faye's impressive defensive instincts and ability to protect the rim could make him a valuable contributor on that end of the floor. While his offensive game still needs development, his defensive potential makes him an intriguing long-term project.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets to air select games on local TV in Charlotte market
LaMelo Ball's shot selection deserves both criticism and context in lens of Hornets' offensive infrastructure
NBA Mock Trade: Nick Richards heads north to join red-hot Knicks