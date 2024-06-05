Hornets Draftee James Nnaji Ruled OUT of Summer League
The Hornets 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft James Nnaji spent the past season playing for FC Barcelona. Following the end of Barcelona's season, it has been announced Nnaji has undergone surgery to address lumbar spine problems. The surgery was successful, with the recovery time expected to be four months.
According to FC Barcelona, the surgery took place at the Barcelona Hospital and was performed by Dr. Anna Garcia de Frutos, under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services.
Nnaji had struggled for playing time this past season, stuck behind centers Jan Vesley and Willy Hernangomez. There were rumors Nnaji could have left Barcelona this summer, either to join the Hornets or to another overseason team. However, he will now stay at Barcelona for one more year.
