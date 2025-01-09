Hornets projected to draft Illinois point guard in recent ESPN mock draft
The Charlotte Hornets are on the clock, and the future of the franchise might rest on this single pick. With LaMelo Ball already in the fold, many expect a different direction.
However, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo's recent mock draft throws a curveball: Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis, a dynamic point guard with a unique skill set, is projected to don the teal and purple.
Despite the presence of Ball at the point guard position, Jakucionis' unique blend of size, playmaking ability, and scoring could make him an intriguing prospect for the Hornets.
The 6-foot-6 Lithuanian freshman has been a standout this season, averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Jakucionis excels at controlling the tempo of the game, both as a scorer and a passer.
The 6-foot-6 Lithuanian is playing fantastic basketball, controlling games with outstanding pace as a scorer and passer, getting to spots on the floor and playing through contact or finishing skillfully around the basket while making high-level pick-and-roll reads and hitting 3-pointers off the dribble. The 18-year-old has made significant strides physically over the past 18 months and is on an impressive trajectory, making the transition from Europe to college look easy. He has been showcasing his talent on one of the best teams in college basketball.- Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo
Jakucionis possesses a knack for finding open teammates in pick-and-roll situations and can consistently finish at the rim despite his size.
Furthermore, Jakucionis has demonstrated the ability to score from beyond the arc, showcasing a smooth and consistent shooting stroke. His impressive physical development over the past year and a half has allowed him to seamlessly transition from European basketball to the high-level competition of college basketball.
His versatility and high basketball IQ could make him a potential cornerstone piece for any NBA franchise. If the Hornets indeed select him, he could provide a dynamic backcourt alongside Ball and inject a new level of playmaking and scoring into the Charlotte offense.
