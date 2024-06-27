All Hornets

BREAKING: Hornets Select Tidjane Salaun with Sixth Overall Pick

The Hornets stay put and make their selection in the first round.

Schuyler Callihan

After several weeks of speculation, the Charlotte Hornets opted to stay put and select French forward Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In 2023-24, Tidjane Salaün averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. He shot 40.2 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three, and 80.2 percent from the foul line. He is one of the youngest prospects in the draft and has flashed a high defensive motor and intriguing shot making potential while standing at 6'10 with a 7'2 wingspan.

Scouting report by Draft Digest:

"At 6-foot-10, he’s a combo forward that’s grown in height quite a bit over the last few years and has maintained the perimeter skills. He’s a good athlete with a well rounded game that is able to score at all three levels, especially with his explosiveness for a forward."

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

