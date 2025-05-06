Hornets switch approach to NBA Draft Lottery, not sending a player to represent team
In six days, the Charlotte Hornets will find out if they are the lucky winners of the 2025 NBA draft lottery. The big ticket? Duke star and National Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg, who many view as a generational talent and a franchise-altering player.
In previous years, the Hornets have sent a player to represent the team at the lottery. PJ Washington, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller have been on hand for the last three drafts. This year, they’re switching it up, hoping for better luck, and will be sending head coach Charles Lee.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets each hold a 14% chance to land the number one overall pick. Utah can fall as far as fifth in the draft order, Washington sixth, and Charlotte seventh. All three, however, have a 52.1% chance of picking inside the top four. The Hornets have won the lottery only one time in their history, which occurred back in 1991 when they selected Larry Johnson.
The lottery will begin on Monday, May 12 at 7 PM ET on ESPN.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Is now the time to spend? A look at how much cap space the Charlotte Hornets have
What would Dylan Harper mean for Tre Mann's future in Charlotte?
What are the chances Steph Curry ends up as a Hornet before he retires?
Hornets draft picks: Year-by-year breakdown of Charlotte's capital