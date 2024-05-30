All Hornets

Hornets to Host Dillon Jones for Pre-Draft Workout

Weber State star Dillon Jones will get a chance to show off his talents in front of the Charlotte brass.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets will be hosting Weber State forward Dillon Jones for a pre-draft visit, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Jones is also expected to workout for the Pacers, Bucks, Celtics, Raptors, and Spurs.

Jones is one of the most underrated players in the 2024 NBA Draft Class. The former Weber State star is a three-time All-Big Sky selection, the 2023-24 Big Sky Player of the Year, and as a freshman in 2020-21 he won the Big Sky Rookie of the Year award.

In four years with the Wildcats, Jones averaged 15 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. As a senior this past season, he posted single-season career high averages in points (20.8), assists (5.2), steals and (2.0). He's a well-rounded player on the offensive end, offering a scoring threat from all three levels although his shot from beyond the arc needs a little bit of work (32%). Jones is projected to be an early-mid second round pick. Currently the Hornets only have one selection in the second round - No. 42.

