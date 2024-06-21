Report: Hornets 'Vocal' About Their Desire to Trade Up
Since the night of the 2024 NBA Draft lottery, I've stated that I believe it's in the Charlotte Hornets' best interest to trade out of the No. 6 pick. The idea behind that is to move back or perhaps completely out of the first round in return for an established player, not to move up in the draft order.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Hornets are actually strongly considering a trade up.
"There have been several teams that have expressed a desire to move to No. 3 but there are three teams, according to team and league sources that have been the most vocal: Charlotte, Memphis, and Portland. The Grizzlies and Hornets, in particular, have been rather aggressive in their hopes of acquiring the No. 3 pick."
If they were to strike a deal with Houston, it's most likely to go up and get Zaccharie Risacher, Stephon Castle, or Reed Sheppard. While I can understand the intrigue of getting into position to take one of these three, it's not worth the risk in my opinion. You're giving up assets for another young player who will likely come off the bench in the first couple years in the league. They would better off shipping the sixth pick for another veteran that can help this team right away. This isn't the draft to move up.
